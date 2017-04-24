Increased fees for water services on agenda

Proposals to increase fees to reconnect terminated water service and significantly amend city code provisions relating to taxicabs will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The meeting, which will include the Lawton Water Authority, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

It is as the Lawton Water Authority that council members will consider a staff recommendation to increase water restoration fees and water meter testing to cover the cost of the services. The fee adjustments will include a new additional trip fee of $20 when city employees are required to make more than one trip because a property owner is not present at the specified time. Other fees include $35 to restore water service during working hours (it now is $25); $10 for a new water shut-off fee; and $20 for water meter testing (it now is $10.70).

The fees would go into effect May 25.

Council members also will continue decisions they made earlier this year by adjusting the city code relating to taxicabs to make those traditional transportation companies more competitive with digital-based companies that have begun operations in Lawton. Council members already adjusted the code by removing a provision that based taxicab rates on a series of zones set across the city.