Inappropriate touching report filed

Lawton police are investigating a report concerning an incident that occurred last month at a local school in which a student claimed a school employee had touched her and committed other inappropriate behavior.

Officer Lynn Carmon of the Lawton Police Department reported that a 14-year-old female student at MacArthur Middle School, 510 NE 45th, reported to police Wednesday that she was touched on the stomach and simultaneously asked if she was "wearing a bra" by a male school employee at around 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The victim said the contact made her "uncomfortable."

As Lawton Public Schools policy precludes its own police department from investigating district employees, statements from the victim and her mother were provided to LPD for investigation.