Ike students settle global problems

Students had the power to sign treaties, declare wars and initiate trade negotiations as they put on the hats of government leaders when classrooms on the second-floor history department wing of Eisenhower High School transformed into countries from across the globe.

While the rest of the Lawton-Fort Sill community went about their normal schedules from Tuesday through Thursday, about 1,200 Eisenhower history students were making their own history during Eisenhower's Model UN.

Rather than sitting through their usual one-hour social studies course, students in grades nine through 11 were required to immerse themselves into Model UN a simulation designed to teach them about the function of the United Nations Security Council, as well as the politics and cultures of other countries with realities far removed from their realities in America.

Seniors are not required to take a social studies course, but some seniors opted out of their usual classes for one hour and volunteered for Model UN.

Herbert Belter, who teaches U.S. history and economics, said during the simulation students saw firsthand how powerful the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain and France are compared to other countries.

Assistant Principal Charles Kirchen, the former chair of the social studies department, brought the Model UN to Eisenhower in 1996 an implementation appreciated by 16-year-old Kylie Wood, a sophomore AP world history student and second-year Model UN participant.

"It's a really awesome project that Mr. Kirchen has put together," Wood said. "I'm just really excited that we get to do this. ... I think it brings us closer as a school and as individuals. We really get to learn about what the world does and how it works."

Preparing for Model UN

Before the start of Model UN, teachers prepped the students by dividing them into teams of three to four and assigning them a country to research. The students would later represent their assigned countries in the simulation.

Students also received a list of instructions, which included the problems, goals and budget of their countries.

Shawn Deiorio, chair of the social studies department, said the students' main objective in Model UN is to "try to make (their) country better for (their) people."

And when Tuesday rolled around, it was game time. No turning back, or the countries would tank.

Leading the country,for better or for worse

Representing countries from Oceania to Qatar, students, with passports in hand, rushed from classroom to classroom, meeting up with students from other countries to start conversations that they hoped would lead to successful negotiations.

Sophomore Dailyn Gibson, a 15-year-old Army Junior ROTC cadet, is enrolled in two history classes. He represented Rwanda during third hour and North Korea during seventh hour all by himself in both hours.

"I got North Korea because there were no more slots," Gibson said.

Despite being stuck with North Korea, Gibson was determined to reach the country's goal: world domination.

"North Korea has taken over China and also taken over all the side Asian countries and took over Canada," he said. "I signed treaties. ... and I declared war."

But his plans for Rwanda were quite different than the unnerving schemes for North Korea. The goal is "to survive," Gibson said.

"I have an issue with Congo, and I'm also poor," Gibson said. "And I don't have a military."

To solve the problems in Rwanda, Gibson signed a treaty with Russia granting Rwanda a billion dollars. He also negotiated with Russia and Brazil and both agreed to give nuclear weapons to Rwanda, he added.

Notice that Gibson's goals were dependent upon the best interest of the country not the best interest of the world at large which is consistent with reality, according to Belter.