I-44 pedestrian bridge on council agenda

Proposals to build a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 44 and a splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposal on a pedestrian bridge was tabled in January after Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner wanted to explore several questions, including alternative funding options for what is estimated as a $1.3 million pedestrian bridge to span Interstate 44 at the East Gore Boulevard bridge. Council members have been exploring the idea since December 2015, reacting to pedestrian accidents (including three fatalities) by residents walking across that half-mile section of Interstate 44 to get to businesses on the east side. Officials also said pedestrians who routinely walk along East Gore Boulevard could benefit.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, in a letter dated Oct. 6, agreed to designate $700,000 in transportation alternative funding for the project, but specified Lawton must provide $600,000 in matching funds. City staff identified the 2012 Capital Improvements Program as the source of those city funds, explaining there are unspent and unencumbered funds after all projects identified for that CIP were covered.

Tanner, noting residents had questions about the bridge, wanted to explore funding options and questions about whether sidewalks would be needed.