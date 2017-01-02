Horton fire training planned at Sill

The seventh annual Destry Horton Wildland & Emergency Medical Service Regional School will be held at Fort Sill on Friday, Saturday and next Sunday.

Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training presents the school, which is hosted by the Lawton Fire Department. Fort Sill Fire & Emergency Services will support the event by providing classroom training in Snow Hall, Building 730 on Schimmelpfennig Road. There will also be hands-on training on Fort Sill's East Range.

Fourteen classes will be offered. For a list of classes see the www.osufst.org website. The school is free to all participants. It will run from 6-10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday.

The school is named in honor of the late Destry Horton, a Rush Springs firefighter who died as a result of burns he received while battling a blaze outside of Empire in 2007. The whole point of the school is to train volunteer firefighters so they can attack fires in a safer way and be better able to protect the citizens they're serving.

This year in order to get on post attendees will need to complete a request for unescorted installation visitor access to Fort Sill. They also need to complete a student release/hold harmless agreement. Both of these forms can be found on the website and must be submitted to Mike Padilla at michael.t.padilla2.civmail.mil.

You can call 800-304-5727 to register or fax your registration to (405) 744-7377.

Attendees are advised to enter via Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road and stop at the Visitor Center on their immediate right just inside the perimeter fence. All personnel who do not have a valid ID card issued by the Department of Defense will have to fill out the visitor form unless they have previously emailed one to Padilla. Be sure to allow extra time for getting a pass.