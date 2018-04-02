Homecoming events set at Cameron

Cameron University's six-day Homecoming 2018 celebration will kick off Monday for students and finish up with weekend events for alumni, students, supporters and community members.

The Homecoming celebration, "An Aggie Fairytale," will start Monday for students. On Friday and Saturday, alumni and visitors may experience a variety of Cameron homecoming traditions, including the Homecoming Chuck Wagon Cook-out and Tailgate Party, men's and women's basketball games, the ninth annual Aggie Family Fun Run, the Cameron University Alumni Association (CUAA) Awards and the annual Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tickets for the CUAA Awards Dinner are $25 each and registration is required.

Some of the activities available for alumni and supporters include:

Friday

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Homecoming Hub or welcome center, McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby: One-stop shop for tours and homecoming details.

5:30 p.m. Golf Cart Parade, Bentley Gardens: Parade of golf cart floats designed by Cameron students. 6-8 p.m., Family fun in the REC, Aggie Rec Center; activities for the whole family including chalking and coloring contests, fitness and swim time.

7:30 p.m. Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony and reception, McCasland Ballroom, McMahon Centennial Complex. Open to the public at no charge.

7:30 p.m. CUAA Happy Hour and PLUS Reunion, Backporch Drafthouse, 5762-6070 Cache Road. Mix and mingle at this come-and-go event. Registration is requested on homecoming.cameronrsvp.com.

8:30 p.m. Bonfire and pep rally, south of Cameron Village. Everyone is invited to cheer on the Aggie basketball teams and 2018 Homecoming king and queen candidates.

Saturday

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Homecoming Hub or welcome center, McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby: One-stop shop for tours and homecoming details.

9 a.m. Aggie Family Fun Run, McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby. Start the morning with a quick jog, run or stroll, no registration required.

9:30 a.m. Aggie Family Coffee/Breakfast, McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby. Coffee and build-your-own oatmeal bar.

10:30 a.m. Army ROTC Reunion, Burch Hall. The George D. Keathley Department of Military Science reunion of former members of the Comanche Battalion.

10:30 a.m. Homecoming games and activities, Bentley Gardens. Alumni and students play games and more.