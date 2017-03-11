Holiday parade entries due today

Today is the deadline for entries in the Nov. 18 Holiday in the Park Christmas Parade.

Forms are available at http://tinyurl.com/ybra3s4k. Entry fee is $30.

Entries may be mailed to Holiday in the Park, P.O. Box 3714, Lawton, OK 73502 or dropped off at the city Parks and Recreation Department, 1405 S. 11th, or at the front desk at Candlewood Suites, 940 NW 38th.

For information contact parade coordinator Melinda Kukurich at 458-9993.