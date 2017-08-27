HIP to host Light Fest Oct. 14

The Holiday in the Park will host its annual Light Fest Oct. 14 during which volunteers will be able to begin decorating Elmer Thomas Park for the upcoming holiday season.

Jack Hannah, director of parks and recreation for the city, said there are many treats awaiting the public.

"We have approximately 60-80 volunteers who are going to help us this year," Hannah said. "The theme for this year's Fest is 'Day of the Dead.'"

Several activities are tentatively scheduled, including a Central Baptist Church team of volunteers running or walking from 2-4 p.m. to raise funds to help victims of human trafficking.

A dunk tank will also be set up at the fest, and the Lawton Animal Shelter provide adoptions and will sponsor a pet costume contest.

Between 6 and 8 p.m. there will be a Trunk or Treat and the children are invited to retrieve candy or other treats from the trunks of cars. A spooky car show will also be held.

Vendors for the event will be charged a fee of $50; for more information about setting up, call Jeannie Wheeler at 581-3400.