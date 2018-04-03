Henry Post Airfield will turn 100

Fort Sill's Henry Post Army Airfield is celebrating its 100th anniversary along with the anniversary of the birth of Army aviation. To commemorate this, Fort Sill will host a concert and air show the first weekend in April.

Kicking off the event is a concert featuring Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. The event is free and open to the public and will take place April 6 at the Fort Sill Polo Field. Country singing star Chris Bullard will open the show, and indie folk band Stolen Silver will follow.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. The national anthem and welcoming remarks will begin at 6:30 p.m.

On April 7 the post will celebrate the centennial of the airfield with an air show. Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will include ground static displays of aircraft.

There also will be displays of weapon systems from field artillery and air defense artillery, to include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, Stryker, Terminal High Altitude Air Defense and Patriot missile launchers.