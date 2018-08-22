Hearing for city school employee to continue

A due process hearing for Lawton Public Schools administrator Kyle Smith will resume next week as Smith's attorney continues to argue his pending termination is retaliation and LPS administrators argue Smith wouldn't meet administrative goals set for him.

Last week's hearing before members of the Lawton Board of Education lasted almost six hours before participants recessed until Aug. 30, the first available date that attorneys, witnesses and school board members could meet. Once testimony and closing arguments are done, the school board will go into executive session to determine whether Smith director of transportation and formerly the district's first executive director of operations will keep his job. The decision will be announced publicly.