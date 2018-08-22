You are here

Home » News » Local » Hearing for city school employee to continue

Hearing for city school employee to continue

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 3:31am Staff

A due process hearing for Lawton Public Schools administrator Kyle Smith will resume next week as Smith's attorney continues to argue his pending termination is retaliation and LPS administrators argue Smith wouldn't meet administrative goals set for him.

Last week's hearing before members of the Lawton Board of Education lasted almost six hours before participants recessed until Aug. 30, the first available date that attorneys, witnesses and school board members could meet. Once testimony and closing arguments are done, the school board will go into executive session to determine whether Smith  director of transportation and formerly the district's first executive director of operations  will keep his job. The decision will be announced publicly.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620