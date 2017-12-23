Health departments deal with cutbacks

County health departments in Southwest Oklahoma are attempting to deal with staff cutbacks that may change the way they provide services, including moving from walk-in visits to scheduled appointments.

The state Department of Health has laid off almost 200 employees amid a funding shortage that's being investigated by state and federal officials.

"During the process of identifying positions for the Reduction in Force (RIF), staffing changes were assessed at the local level addressing the precise needs and positions for each county," the state Health Department said in a news release.

"The RIF plan has certainly impacted the health departments in my region," said Brandie Combs, regional director for Comanche Kiowa, Caddo, Cotton, Custer and Blaine county health departments. "Every county in my region is losing at least one employee."

Mendy Spohn, regional administrative director for Stephens, Carter, Love, Johnston, Jefferson and Marshall counties, said the region she covers has lost 13 positions.

"Three of those directly affect Stephens County," Spohn said. "Stephens County staff will be responsible for covering other smaller clinics in the region."

In a news release, Tina Johnson, deputy commissioner of community and family health services for the state department, said the intent is to provide cost-effective and time-efficient services for both the clients and health department staff.

"Some sites may need to provide appointment times instead of walk-in clinics," Johnson said. "We are evaluating individual county concerns at this time and will have a plan regarding clinic operational changes in the weeks to come."

Scheduled appointments may provide clients with less wait time and the ability to adjust their personal schedules, the department said and clinic schedules will also include more available appointment times to help meet the needs of the community.

Combs said no programs have been eliminated in Comanche County and surrounding areas.

"We want to provide as much access as possible, so we are currently evaluating whether appointments or walk-ins are most appropriate for each county," Combs said. "Regardless of the decision, clinics will be impacted and service delivery and access will change."

Spohn department staff are working with local communities to make decisions about clinic dates and times.