Health Department to provide kids free vaccines

The Comanche County Health Department offers all required vaccines for school children and teens 18 and younger on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1010 S. Sheridan.

Parents of children with private health insurance or SoonerCare health insurance are encouraged to take children to their regular health care provider or clinic to receive vaccines.

Children attending daycare facilities in Oklahoma must be up-to-date for their age with childhood vaccines. A schedule showing required vaccines is available on the Oklahoma State Department of Health web site at https://go.usa.gov/xNvzc.

Call Nancy Sterkel, coordinating nurse at 585-6674 or contact your healthcare provider.