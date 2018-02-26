Hawthorne won't run for re-election

Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said after Monday's Comanche County commissioners' meeting that he has reached a decision and does not plan to run for re-election this year.

Hawthorne said his two terms in office have been enjoyable and he does not plan to coast during his remaining 10 months in office. He mentioned a few bridge projects he intends to complete before he leaves.

In the Comanche County Facilities Authority meeting, Comanche County Clerk Carrie Tubbs read the following proposed monthly rates that bidders submitted for information technology managed maintenance and monitoring services for the Comanche County Detention Center: Net Essentials, $3,000; PC Works LLC, $700; AA Computer Service (bid No. 1), $2,100, and AA Computer Service (bid No. 2), $4,100. Trustees approved a motion by Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens to table the bids for review.

Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt reported that after the burn ban was lifted on Friday, Comanche County saw a spate of 16 controlled burns between 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Of 55 total calls to county dispatch last week, there were three structure fires at 77 Simmons Circle near Elgin, Oklahoma 49 and SW Stoney Point Road in Wichita Mountains Estates, and Southwest Gore Boulevard and Oklahoma 115 near Cache.