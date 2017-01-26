Harlem Globetrotters coming to Lawton

Get ready the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Lawton on Feb. 6 as part of their 2017 World Tour.

The game will be at 7 p.m. in the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $85 for limited floor seating. They may be purchased either from the Coliseum box office or online at ticketweb.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters play over 450 live events worldwide each year. It's been estimated that they've played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 122 countries and territories.