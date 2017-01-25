Hammers used as weapons in assaults

Hammers were the weapon of choice in two separate assaults Sunday and Monday, according to police reports.

Police Officers Patrick Kilgore and Michael Anderson were called to Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris, at 4:45 a.m. Sunday and found a car stopped in the roadway with three people inside. The victim was unable to speak to officers and she was taken to a Lawton hospital by private vehicle. According to the police report, the victim said she had been at a party and became involved with a confrontation with another woman who then hit the victim with her fists; the woman said the assailant followed her from the party to the park and pepper-sprayed her and hit with with a hammer over her entire body.

Another hammer incident leads to arrest

Officer James Vogt and Sgt. Anthony Edwards were called to 1803 NW 14th at 10:15 p.m. Monday to investigate a break-in. They found a man was sitting on the curb with two bruised knots on the left and right side of his head. He said he had been hit several times with a hammer by another man and when he tried to take the hammer the assailant picked up a table and hit him with it.

A suspect was arrested at the scene on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Document forgedin judge's name

A City National Bank employee told Officer Tina Bendele that a woman had forged the signature of District Judge Emmit Tayloe on a court-ordered document in order to withdraw $20,000 from her juvenile daughter's court-ordered certificate of deposit.