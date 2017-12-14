Guard soldiers celebrate birthday, tradition at Sill

Fort Sill celebrated the National Guard's 381st birthday Wednesday with the cutting of a chocolate cake by the Guard's oldest and youngest members on post.

The oldest, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Hector Vasquez, is the National Guard Bureau's senior field artillery warrant officer adviser at the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE).

The youngest is Pvt. Frances Rodriguez, who just turned 18. She is currently in her seventh week of combat basic training with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery. She expects to graduate Jan. 19 and go to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for her advanced individual training to become a dental specialist.

Rodriguez is from Twin Falls, Idaho, and is the first member of her family to see military service. Recruiters came and talked to her at Shoshone High School in Twin Falls, where she graduated on May 31. She said her parents were nervous but they supported her.

"It's a way I can go to college and serve my country, sir," was her reply when asked why she decided to join.

Once she's back home, she plans to study at the College of Southern Idaho. Her dream is to become an orthodontist.

Rodriguez said she would recommend being in the Guard to others. Basic training is challenging, but it's worth it, she said.

She considered it an honor to be able to cut the Guard birthday cake "because it's not something anyone can say they did. And I get to say I've been in the room with certain people that I never thought I'd be in a room with."

One of those was Brig. Gen. Russell Johnson of Boise, Idaho, where he serves as land component commander for the Idaho Army National Guard. Since August, he has been dual-hatted as the field artillery branch's deputy commanding general for Army National Guard. In that capacity, he comes to Fort Sill between 45 and 60 days a year, depending on the funding level.

"Essentially, I represent the Army National Guard and the Army National Guard equities here for both the commandant of the Field Artillery School and the (commanding general) of Fort Sill, (Maj.) Gen. (Wilson) Shoffner. I'm his eyes and ears for the Army National Guard. Over 50 percent of the field artillery in today's Army resides in the Army National Guard, so we have a pretty big piece of that," Johnson said.

During the ceremony, Johnson said there are two big components to the National Guard, the Air and the Army, "and I've been very blessed in my career to have the opportunity to serve alongside both the Army and the Air, and know that the contributions that both make to our national defense are absolutely vital."

Johnson said that on Dec. 13, 1636, the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, which functioned as the colony's legislature, ordered the existing militia companies from the various towns surrounding Boston to form into three regiments the North, the South and the East.