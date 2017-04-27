Grueling yet satisfying

Entrants in Fort Sill's Drill Sergeant of the Year competition are slogging through all weather conditions, from a sweltering Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) amid Tuesday's 90-plus temperatures to a 40-degree drop on Wednesday with overcast skies, wind and intermittent splashes of rain.

They also have more obstacles to face, because the Confidence Obstacle Course east of Quinette Crossing has been refurbished since the 2016 competition.

"They replaced a lot of the logs. The dimensions of the logs are different. Some of the obstacles have been updated with (new safety requirements) ... These guys are going to have probably five more obstacles this year than we did last year. There are roughly 21 obstacles today," said 2016 Drill Sergeant of the Year Dustin Randall.

One entrant, Staff Sgt. Jon Schroeder, is representing Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery (FA), which is currently between basic training cycles.

"I decided to compete because this is a prestigious job, and I really want it. It'll further my career. I'll be able to help my fellow drill sergeants with any issues that they have, and really just make me a better non-commissioned officer," said Schroeder, who's been a drill sergeant here since June 2016.

A day and a half into the competition, he found it to be "grueling and exhausting," but he was expecting that. There's been a considerable amount of marching with a loaded ruck sack as well as other physical activities.

"It's very balanced as far as the physical aspect and the mental aspect," he said.

Schroeder said he increased his gym time to prepare for the physical part. His wife, Staff Sgt. Vin Schroeder, is also a drill sergeant, and she helped him study up on the blocks of instruction he would have to pitch correctly without hesitation. She is currently assigned as the non-commissioned officer in charge of intelligence for the 434th FA Brigade, as she is expecting their first child on Aug. 17.

"She's been a huge help, spending many hours helping me, studying, going back and forth on module pitches. She's been a great asset to me," Schroeder said.

"That's the most rewarding part, is making me better," he added.

Staff Sgt. James Calfa of Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th FA, said, "It's been tough. Definitely a big physical effort throughout all of it. A lot of road marching with a ruck sack. A lot of module pitching (explaining a block of instruction as a drill sergeant would to a recruit). A lot of drill and ceremonies. And then all the other skill level one tasks for a basic training soldier."

Calfa said he entered for two reasons: "I wanted to better my career, but mainly I would like to be the voice for the drill sergeants here at Fort Sill, and I think that I could do a good job with that, and basically take in whatever problems they might have, and at the level that I'd be working as the Drill Sergeant of the Year, hopefully make an impact on whatever problems they might be having."