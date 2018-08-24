Growling man threatens police officers

Lawton police said a man suspected of being high on bath salts was arrested Wednesday after growling and threatening officers.

LPD Sgt. Tim Poff and Officer Amelia Gorshing responded to a welfare check shortly before 12:40 p.m. on a man falling down and staggering eastbound on Northwest Atlanta Avenue from 38th Street. While searching for him, Poff reported another call came in that the man was at Big Lots and was punching himself and growling at people.