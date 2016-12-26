Griggs, Ghimire win Pickaxe Awards

You are here

Mon, 12/26/2016 - 10:36pm Staff

Cameron University staff members Dee Griggs and Ashim Ghimire are the recipients of the 2016 Pickaxe Awards.

The annual Pickaxe Award, which comes with a $1,000 stipend and a commemorative award, recognize full-time Cameron employees whose performance is above and beyond expectations of their job description.

Griggs is the information technology system technician for the CU-Duncan campus and Ghimire serves as Cameron's systems administrator.

The award recipients  selected annually by the university's executive council from nominations made by students, faculty and staff  must have been employed fulltime at Cameron for at least one year and made a significant contribution or commitments that resulted in a significant difference at Cameron.

