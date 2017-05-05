Graduation this evening at Cameron

Cameron University's 2017 commencement ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. today at Cameron Stadium.

Cameron alumna and military advocate Connie McDonald will deliver the commencement address.

Candidates for graduation will assemble in the east end zone of the stadium no later than 7 p.m. All guests and visitors are encouraged to arrive at the stadium no later than 7 p.m. to allow time to be checked by gate security and be seated by 7:15 p.m. For a map of available parking, visit www.cameron.edu/commencement/general. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Hooding ceremony

Cameron also will honor about 150 students who have completed their requirements for a master's degree at the 13th annual Cameron hooding ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Aggie Gym. After the ceremony a reception for the students and their guests will be in the CETES Conference Center.

Security measures

For commencement, all carry-in baggage including handbags, purses, camera bags or any similar containers will be checked by officers for unacceptable items, including illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles or noisemakers. Oversized bags such as backpacks or duffel bags will not be permitted, and neither will coolers with drinks, whether in cans or bottles.