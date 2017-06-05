Graduates receive degrees

As the Cameron University Class of 2017 smiling, soon-to-be graduates walked their seats to the "Pomp and Circumstance March," family members and friends proudly yelled students' names, waved and cheered. Stands on both the north and south side of the stadium were filled with well-wishers, many with bouquets of flowers and balloons to honor their student who reached their goal of earning one or more degrees during Cameron University's 2017 Commencement Ceremony Friday evening.

Cameron President John McArthur, the faculty, staff, alumni and some members of the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University, and Rogers State University joined with the excited crowd of family and friends to honor this year's graduates and to award approximately 1,000 degrees.

Celebrations for some of the graduates started early in the stadium's parking lot with family members taking pictures, hugging each other as more family members and friends arrived and a parent or spouse helping to adjust graduation caps and tassels just so.

Twenty to 25 members of graduating senior Robert Cole Mallett's family filled a large section of the stands in front of the 50-yard line. The large family waved and cheered as Mallett, who is part Cherokee according to his four grandparents, walked past in his moccasins.

In her cap and gown, Amanda Danielle Copeland and her husband Cody Copeland's smiles were out shown by the beaming faces of her mother and father, Brenda and Curtis Owens.

Amanda has completed her bachelor's degree in elementary education with a concentration in special education and she already has a job.

"I've already been hired, in Duncan Public School," she said. "It has always been a goal of mine to teach children."

Having Cameron so close to where she and her husband live in Duncan is great, especially since Cody will finish his education degree next year.

Anneliese Pollard was already in the stadium waiting for a friend. A single mother of two, 16 and 6 years of age, she earned a degree in psychology with a minor in languages.

"It means a lot to me ... this is a way for me to better our lives," she said, explaining that after signing up for a romance language degree, she took a break of 10 years before returning to get this degree. She is already planning on going for her master's.

Cameron University Class of 1991 alumni and former first lady of Fort Sill Connie McDonald gave advice to the Class of 2017 based on the tenets of the United States Declaration of Independence during the commencement address.