Got an appetite for fun? Try the Gobble Wobble!

Prepare to work off some pounds and help those in need this Thanksgiving during the annual Gobble Wobble.

The light-hearted race is now an annual tradition in its sixth year. Before the turkey and dressing, before the bad football games, Lawtonians flock to the Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, like a rafter of turkeys to participate in the often frosty morning run to get their blood pumping, appetites growing and perhaps to get away from the in-laws for a little bit.

For whatever reason they show, they support the cause of helping the Lawton Food Bank help less fortunate families this season by taking at least one non-perishable food item to donate in place of an entry fee.

"This is the most important time of the year for the Lawton Food Bank," said Daniel Hull, race director. "They provide for about 1,200 families each month, and it's an especially hard time right now because they have such a need and they're not getting what they need in."

Individuals should take at least one food item, but are welcome to take more, Hull said. If they can't part with any food, a gift card from a local grocery store can be donated. Cash donations will not be accepted.

The poultry-themed event will begin with a Poult Bolt at 8 a.m. The bolt is a short 1-mile fun run for children and families. The 5K Gobble Wobble will begin shortly after at 8:30 a.m. One does not have to actually wobble.