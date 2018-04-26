Goodyear releases its financial report for the first quarter

AKRON, Ohio The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company reported results Wednesday for the first quarter of 2018.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results given higher raw material costs and weaker demand than we expected in the quarter," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president. "These results were highlighted by our performance in the 17-inch-and-larger segment in consumer replacement, which delivered more than double the industry growth in the U.S. and Europe."

Goodyear expects to benefit from its recently announced plan to establish TireHub, a leading national tire distribution joint venture in the United States. The new venture will allow the company to work more closely with its customers in the future and deliver an enhanced brand experience for consumers as buying habits continue to evolve.

"TireHub will deliver best-in-class service for our retail and fleet customers and will be the cornerstone of our aligned distribution network, including our company-owned retail stores," said Kramer. "TireHub will strengthen our ability to promote our premium brands, our industry-leading e-commerce solution and our strategy of targeting the industry's most profitable, large rim size segments. This agreement increases our confidence in delivering on our long-term targets.

Goodyear's first quarter 2018 sales were $3.8 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago. Tire unit volumes totaled 39 million, down 2.5 percent from 2017. Original equipment unit volume was down 4 percent, primarily driven by declines in the less-than-17-inch rim size segment in EMEA. Replacement tire shipments were down 2 percent, largely due to reduced industry demand for consumer tires in the U.S. and Europe.