Goldner Gym at Sill to serve new mission

Not even Goldner Fitness Center can escape the clamor for Army modernization.

At a grand reopening ceremony here Tuesday it had been transformed to serve a bold new mission.

In the words of Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson Shoffner, "We've taken the oldest fitness center on Fort Sill this building was built in 1968 and we turned it into the newest fitness center on Fort Sill."

"This has been a work in progress. Our commanding general loves to give you challenges," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, director of Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR).

Shoffner told her in November he wanted to see some changes tailoring the building toward gains in functional fitness. Keith Pannell, public affairs specialist, said functional fitness means the exercises enhance motions you do every day, such as sitting (squatting), stretching (reaching) walking and so on.

Refurbishing took 1 months to complete. Andrew Bennett, business operations chief for the Directorate of Public Works, said crews took down all the mirrors, repainted the building and redid some of the flooring.

It took only six hours to assemble an Alpha Warrior Rig inspired by the one that stars of the NBC-TV show "American Ninja Warrior" brought to Henry Post Army Airfield on May 17, 2016. Its purpose is to train users on upper body strength and agility as well as the mental toughness needed to get through all the stations, according to Stacey Oliver, facility manager for Goldner.

At the ceremony, soldiers in black Army gym togs demonstrated first the Alpha Warrior Rig and then some equipment designed to build up functional fitness. Installation Management Command (IMCOM) worked with Fort Sill to tap into an Army program on functional fitness to provide all of this, Shoffner said.

The new look reflects the Army's overall effort for holistic fitness, he said. Physical fitness is only one component. Spiritual fitness is another. Getting enough sleep and healthy eating habits also play a part.

"What we're getting after here is soldier readiness Ö The soldier is not just physically fit but also mentally tough," the general said.

Capt. Brett Swanson, commander of Delta Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery, was one of the soldiers who demonstrated how to negotiate the Alpha Warrior Rig.

"The course is pretty challenging. All in all, it's not impossible. If you're pretty accustomed to exercising and things like that, then none of the moves themselves are impossible. The difficult thing is your mental toughness and being able to transition from one type of equipment to another," Swanson said. "You have to use your mind a lot as you go through."

For him, the most challenging part is swinging from the dangling rings to the battering ram and back to the rings, because it's very slippery.