Givens enters plea in shooting case

A 35-year-old woman charged with being an accessory after the fact in the September 2016 shooting of a correctional officer at Lawton Correctional Facility received a 10-year suspended sentence with the stipulation that she testify truthfully in the trial of the accused shooter.

Jana Marie Givens entered the blind plea Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received her sentence. She is to serve two years under district attorney supervision and pay a $1,000 fine.