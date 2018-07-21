Girls have blast during camp at CU
Sat, 07/21/2018 - 3:36am Staff
At Cameron University's Aerospace Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy, the word of the week is girl power. The weeklong, residential summer camp is designed exclusively for girls entering, or enrolled, in middle school.
Hosted by Ann Nalley, professor of chemistry at Cameron, the camp is designed to get young girls excited about, and interested in, the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics otherwise known as STEM.