Girl competes on rescue horse

Nine-year-old Kelsey Fitzgerald brought an 11-year-old rescue horse named Willow to this year's Comanche County Free Fair Youth Open Horse Show.

The daughter of Bill and Christina Fitzgerald of Lawton, Kelsey entered all the speed events and the water cup challenge introduced here last year to reward those with a steady gait. She won a giant belt buckle a few weeks ago at Marlow's L & J Arena, where entrants ran a four-race buckle series. The buckles were awarded on cumulative points.

Her father said she started riding at 3 years old and she likes to ride with her friends and compete with them. She rides about three or four times a week. This is her third year to compete in the open horse show.

Willow is a Bureau of Land Management mustang from Wyoming. The Fitzgeralds knew a woman who was running a rescue mission, and that's where they found Willow.

"When we first got her, she had no clue what a bit was. Just shows you how good of a horse a mustang is," Bill Fitzgerald said. "They're very intelligent."

Willow has been with the Fitzgeralds a little over two years. Her diet consists of grain, grass and hay. Kelsey said she puts coconut oil on her horse's hooves to keep them soft, brushes her and combs her mane. Being a mustang, her hair is coarser than that of other horses. Willow was wearing a fringed breast-collar Saturday, which Bill Fitzgerald said is "in" right now with girls on the horse show circuit.

Christina Fitzgerald said Kelsey will have her 10th birthday in two weeks, and "at 10 years old we assume a little bit more responsibility."

Willow doesn't like baths, but just the opposite is true of the quarter horses brought by Addie Fisher, 15, and her stepsister Chloe Wilkerson, 10, both of Chattanooga.

"They love baths," attests Addie, who's in her fourth year of competing at this show.

Both Addie and Chloe entered all the timed events, but in different age brackets. Addie's ride is a 12-year-old mare who goes by Sorrley, though her original name was Rosie, and Chloe was on an 8-year-old gelding they call Boomer for trail and switched to Lily, a 17-year-old paint horse, for the speed events.

The show had barely begun when Addie's horse collected their first trophy, awarded for reserve grand mare. Addie planned to ride Sorrley throughout so she could try for high-point.

Asked what she does to get her horse ready for a show like this, Addie said, "I just ride 'em at my house and practice a lot. I haven't had her for a while, so we've had to really start pushing on her this week."

Addie praised the recent changes to the Expo Building, which now has 10 enormous fans and energy-efficient LED lights to cool it off: "It is much better inside than it is outside."