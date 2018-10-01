Gas line accidentally broken in East Lawton

A construction company accidently broke a natural gas pipeline shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday at East 45th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Maj. Joel Abbe of Lawton Fire Department said a construction worker was extracting dirt with a trackhoe or another type of equipment when the worker knocked a 4-inch hole in the gas line. The natural gas leak emitted mercaptan, the smelly but harmless chemical added to natural gas that makes leaks easier to detect.

When the firefighters arrived, they monitored the natural gas levels and determined they were low. Abbe said the leak posed no threat to the public's health, so firefighters did not evacuate students from MacArthur Senior High School, located across the street from the incident site.

Upon arrival, CenterPoint Energy, the natural gas service, took action to stop the leak. The service providers blocked off the flow of natural gas and began repairing the hole, Abbe said.