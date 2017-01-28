Garcia family finally takes possession of new house

The family of retired Army Sgt. Tomas Garcia Jr. reacted with tears of joy and hugs upon seeing their new house for the first time on Friday.

"Man, what a day. God is good. I want to say without Him, none of this would be possible. I wouldn't be here today. So all praise and glory to the Lord for providing this moment right here, right now. I want to say thank you to every single person who had their hand in what's going on today," Garcia said.

He said that came from the bottom of his family's hearts. He sees their new home as a symbol of hope, love and family.

"We just cannot be happier," said Garcia. "Thank you all. We love you so much. I give my promise to always give back and help whoever is in need."

"What a wonderful day in Southwest Oklahoma and Lawton-Fort Sill. We're here to recognize a hero. Not just one. Obviously we have one who's on the podium today, but we have many, many heroes here today," said master of ceremonies Paul Ellwanger, executive vice president of City National Bank.

Ellwanger thanked all who have served or are currently serving their country for helping to preserve American freedoms.

Lawton Mayor Pro Tem Doug Wells thanked Operation Finally Home for the selection it made, City National Bank for donating the land and other things, the corporations and companies that dedicated the equipment and supplies to the building of the home, local companies and businesses that donated materials and labor, and all the volunteers who worked behind the scenes to make the mortgage-free custom home happen for the Garcias.

"I hope we continue to prosper and do beautiful things for all of our veterans and for all of our citizens," Wells said.

The Patriot Guard Riders escorted the family to the site just as they did for the groundbreaking on Aug. 26. Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th & 10th (Horse) Cavalry Association posted the colors.

Tomas and Candace Garcia's two daughters then provided a surprise of their own. They had practiced for a month on their string duet of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Claudia, 15, played the violin and Victoria, 13, the bass viol.

On Sept. 27 local citizens wrote their "Notes of Love" on the frame of the house.

"I'll bet you this is the only house in Lawton that if you strip away the brick and the wallboard, you could go in and read all sorts of names and thoughts on the walls. That is an indication of how we feel about this family here," Ellwanger said.

Colin Hawkins of Hawkins Custom Homes volunteered to build the house at 5415 Trevor Circle for the Garcias.

"You just don't know what words to say. This was a great project. It's a great family. We had more help on this project. Every one of the subcontractors, all the business people, everybody pulled together and donated on this project. It's been really great," Hawkins said.

It made him feel good deep in his heart, the builder said.

Ronnie Lyles, who launched Operation Finally Home in 2005, said this is its 120th home dedication. At least 100 more are in some stage of construction or permitting now. The non-profit organization's mission now extends to 34 states.

"People understand that it's time for us to remember these heroes and take care of them," he said. "I'm so proud to be part of this organization."

Lyles recalled how, on the way home from another project, he met with some local business leaders at Burgess Grill. In walked Colin and Ann Hawkins, and someone told him, "That's who you need to be talking to."

He sat down with them and explained the concept. The next day Ann Hawkins was on the phone with all kinds of questions for him.

"I can truthfully say that Colin and Ann have not only hit a home run here and they're pillars in the community, but Andrea and I consider them to be friends. They got into this project for the right reason. They feel very strongly about what they've done for this family," Lyles said.

Lyles credited Ellwanger with doing his homework and being very excited about being part of this organization. He added that the entire team at City National Bank has done a great job.