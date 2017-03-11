Furloughs, impending layoffs affecting county health employees

Many local health department employees are undergoing furloughs, but it's too early to tell what already announced layoffs will mean for local offices.

Due to an estimated shortfall of more than $10 million, the state Health Department announced a series of actions to reduce spending immediately in late September.

Brandie O'Connor, regional director for Comanche, Kiowa, Caddo, Cotton, Custer and Blaine County health departments, said every health department employee making over $35,000 is affected by the furlough plan, which began this week.

"Every eligible employee will be required to take one day off without pay each pay period, which is every two weeks," O'Connor said. "It's equivalent to a 10 percent cut in pay. Fortunately, benefits will not be affected."

The state Health Department said in a recent news release a Voluntary Out Benefit Offer is being prepared to reduce staffing levels statewide.The plan was not finalized at that time, but the plan was expected to be announced to employees in coming weeks.

Current budget reductions taken by the state department are independent of any additional cuts for fiscal year 2018 that may occur as a result of legislative action during the special session. O'Connor said it is difficult to answer whether she expected any layoffs or when.

"This is difficult to answer for two reasons; we haven't seen an approved reduction in the force plan and, possibly more important, (the department) is under new leadership," O'Connor said.

"If the numbers we have been told remain true, it's very likely employees in county health departments will be affected."

County health departments are funded by county property taxes, state and federal funds and fees. While property taxes haven't been reduced, Comanche County Health Department has incurred additional personnel and information technology costs this fiscal year, according to O'Connor.