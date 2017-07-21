Fun day of fundraising to benefit child

McKenzie's Old Fashioned Burger Garage will host a day of fun and games Saturday to help an Elgin boy in need of life-altering treatment.

Pancakes, poker run, more

The 22 on 22 fundraiser will feature a pancake breakfast, poker run, bounce houses for children, an auction and live music throughout the day. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shane Parrott Medical Fund. Parrott, 10, is moderately autistic without much hope of living an independent life. But an experimental procedure using adult stem cells could change that future and offer him a life in which he doesn't need the assistance of his family or others to live a normal, independent life.

Parrott was accepted into the Stem Cell Institute program in Panama. The treatment involves injecting Parrott with stem cells extracted from healthy umbilical cords. The stem cells are then supposed to repair the parts of the brain that control speech, reading, math and behaviors. The treatment offers promise, the family said, but it costs $22,000. That's where Les McKenzie, owner of McKenzie's Old Fashioned Burger Garage, stepped in.

"They came to me and asked if we could host some sort of fundraiser here to help get the money they need," he said. "When I found out what they were trying to do, I was all for it. I'd be more than happy to host it for them."

The fundraiser begins at 7 a.m. at McKenzie's with a pancake breakfast. Each plate is $5 and all proceeds are donated to the medical fund. After breakfast, participants can join a benefit poker run at 9 a.m. Individual motorcycle riders are $15, double riders are $20, up to two people in a car are $20 and a car load is $30. Each participant will receive a hand. The poker run will go through Lawton, Medicine Park, Apache, Fletcher and Porter Hill before returning back to Lawton at 1 p.m. The winning hand on the high end will receive half of the proceeds with the remaining half being donated to the medical fund.

Eleven bands, car show

McKenzie has scheduled 11 bands to perform throughout the day at the burger garage. The music will start at 9 a.m. and continue through 6 p.m. Children can play on bounce houses while they and their parents listen.

The fundraiser will also feature a car show. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. McKenzie said there will be awards for the top 20, the best engine, best paint, best interior and other categories and a Shane's Choice award, which will be decided on by Parrott. Entry for the show is $15.