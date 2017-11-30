Frost Ya' Fanny countdown begins

The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring the 23rd Annual Frost Ya' Fanny 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park, Northwest 3rd Street and Ferris Avenue.

The event will begin with a Kids Candy Cane Chase at 5:45 p.m. It is a dash for children age 12 and under.

"They will get to run with holiday characters and at the end of the race, each participant will receive a holiday treat or goody bag," said Reginald Seaton, event coordinator.

There will be a briefing on the 1-Mile Fun Run at 5:50 p.m. and the run will begin at 6 p.m. The 5K race will start at 6:30 p.m.

Awards will be presented to the first- and second-place male and female participants of both the Fun Run and 5K Race, along with honors for the youngest participant, senior participant, school with most participants, business with most participants and military unit with most participants. All the awards will be presented following the race.