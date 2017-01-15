Frigid weather hurts Holiday in Park donations

A burst of frigid weather dampened donations, but not spirits, during last year's Holiday in the Park, according to Earl Mack, treasurer of the Holiday in the Park board.

"General donations were about the same as last year," Mack said at a board meeting last week . "The weather kind of hurt us on the weekend of the Live Nativity scene (when bone-chilling temperatures limited attendance). We were $1,000 below in donations from last year at the Live Nativity."

The board also is discussing a fundraising project involving photographs by Mike Mazzo Photography.

"We have been thinking about constructing a calendar that would include September 2017 until September 2018, and using some of Mazzo's pictures," saidJ ack Hannah, parks and tourism director. "We could sell the calendars at the Arts for All event and at the International Festival."

Hannah also discussed improvements and additions to the Holiday in the Park displays.

"We will be replacing the wiring for the light bulbs on the arches at 3rd Street and 6th Street on West Gore Boulevard," Hannah said. " A portion of the walkways will be lined with multicolored trees, and a giant sleigh, reindeer and a Santa Claus have been donated to the project."

"We have at least six people who have come forward interested in becoming sponsors for next year," he said. "What we are going to try to do is redesign and rearrange some of the displays already in place and acquire some new ones."

The annual thank-you luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the gymnasium at the Owens Mulitpurpose Center.