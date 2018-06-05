Friday deadline for International Fest publicity poster

Friday is the deadline for the 2018 International Festival's official 2018 International Festival publicity poster contest. The winning design will be used on promotional materials advertising the festival. This competition is open to students K-12 and adults of all skill levels.

Submissions should be an artistic response illustrating the cultural richness of the Lawton community celebrated by the International Festival. The design must include the Filipino and Mexico flags. Organizations representing these countries are two of the original members still serving on the festival committee.

All work must be original. Multiple submissions are accepted. All submissions should be 22" x 28". Artwork may be matted white and shrink wrapped or 18" x 24" art paper may be used and attached to a 22" x 28" white poster board. The artist name, full mailing address and phone number as well as school and current grade level, if applicable, must be clearly written on the back of the artwork and backing, but should not show through. Artwork should be delivered flat, not folded or rolled.

Judging will take place on June 5, 2018. Artwork will be viewed and voted on by members of the International Festival Committee. They will consider overall impact of design, artistic merit, creativity, and appropriateness of the subject matter as it relates to the International Festival. Artwork also will be judged by its ability to be transferred to screen print without distorting the original design.

There will be one winner in each division, K-5, 6-8, 9-12 and adult. Each division winner will receive a $50 award. The competition winner will be chosen from division winners. In addition, the competition winner receives a $200 stipend, one festival t-shirt, and one International Festival poster.