Freshmen begin moving into dorms at Cameron

The campus of Cameron University buzzed with nervous and exciting jitters on Friday morning as incoming freshmen moved into their home-away-from-home rooms for the first time.

With the help of their families and fellow Aggies who volunteered their labor, about 170 new residents unloaded their mini fridges, mattress pads and endless packs of snacks into their new rooms.

The freshmen could choose to live in one of two residences: Shepler Center or Cameron Village. Shepler Center, which is divided into North Shepler for males and South Shelper for females, offers dormitory-style living, while the setup of Cameron Village mirrors an apartment.

Living on campus provides students with far more than a roof over their heads, according to Katie Hubbard, director of student housing. Hubbard hopes freshmen realize that living on campus is "an experience."

"It's such a pivotal step when people get to make that step and move into residence halls for the first time," Hubbard said. "I love being able to facilitate that and create the activities that get people just as excited about Cameron as I am."

The activities for on-campus residents, which will take place throughout the semester, kicked off on Friday evening, beginning with dinner and followed by game night and an ice cream social. As the director, Hubbard enjoys sharing her passion for Cameron with the diversity of new students.

"They're coming from right here in Lawton, and they're coming from Nigeria, and they're coming from California," she said. "They're coming from all over, which is the aspect I love most about Cameron our dynamic student body that we have."

Eighteen-year-old Austin Walker, a graduate of Newcastle High School who plans to major in business management, moved into a dorm on the freshmen-only 9th floor of North Shelper with the help of his mother and father. Walker said since Thursday he hasn't felt well because of his nerves, but he's excited to finally meet his roommate, with whom he has only communicated via social media messaging.

"His name is Felix. He's from Germany, so I'll get to learn about that, (which is) interesting," Walker said. "He got a running scholarship with the cross country team."

Walker and Felix already discussed Walker sharing his mini fridge, microwave and TV with Felix, since Felix was unable to bring his own from overseas. Walker said he'll even offer Felix some of his Cheez-Its, Powerade and water.

Walker's resident assistant (RA), Darius Morris, a sophomore who majors in accounting, said his goal is to ensure that the dormitory is a place the freshmen "would consider to be home." As an RA, Morris will be responsible for organizing and hosting events for the guys who live on the 9th floor.