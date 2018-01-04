Freedom students go to boot camp

Nearly 200 Freedom Elementary students last week learned firsthand the basics of what being a soldier is all about.

The students, from grades third through fifth, were bused to the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, where they were met by Capt. Jean Tomte and a team of drill sergeants prepared to shape them up into soldiers at least for a day. Tomte said the Army has often sent representatives to Freedom Elementary for similar activities, but this was the first time the students were brought to the training area to undergo basic training all in the name of bringing the Army and the community closer together.

Building community relationships

"The main reason we do this is to build community relationships," he said. "A lot of people at Fort Sill don't know that what we do here is take a civilian from the street and build them into soldiers."

The students were divided into multiple groups and paired with a drill sergeant who put them through a series of exercises and demonstrations. Each group learned how to properly march and address a superior, how to properly defend themselves without a weapon against an enemy combatant and how to properly make a bed. Tomte said some of these exercises might not be exciting, but they're integral to crafting a good soldier.

"We bring them to the barracks and show them where they come as a civilian and where they live during a 10-week period," Tomte said. "We show them how to make a bed because making your bed gives you that sense of pride. When you come back home, when it's difficult out there, the bed is made. Taking pride in making your bed is the first thing you teach your soldiers."

Learning to march

While Tomte might have been proud of his bed, many of the students were more excited about another basic aspect of being a soldier marching. Sariah Amezola, a fourth-grader, said she enjoyed the marching aspect of the training the most.

"It reminds me of what my dad does every day," she said. "I'm ready for the cadence. The cadence will be my favorite part."

Classmate Spencer Saunders said he wanted a doughnut after marching. He was looking forward to the combat training, in which two soldiers don padding and other protective gear and demonstrate how to fight an enemy without a weapon.

"I want to wrestle someone," Saunders said.

Their teacher, Kelsey McKaskle, derived her own entertainment from watching her students being put through the wringer in basic training.