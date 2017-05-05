At Freedom School, students’ storied clash is literally a ‘Battle of the Books’

When the words, "But I lied. I'm afraid of one thing: Rats. Rats give me the heebie jeebies," appeared on the screen, the six, three-member teams huddled with markers poised over their small dry-erase boards in the Freedom Elementary School Blue gym.

A minute later, six boards were raised in the air, each with a book title and an author written on it. Teams were awarded a point for the correct book title, "A Good Night For Ghosts," and a point for correctly listing Mary Pope Osborne as the author.

The fifth annual Battle of the Books with teams from six different elementary schools was underway Thursday at Freedom Elementary. The teams, which had competed at their home schools to make it to the district competition, gave themselves nicknames, said Chelle Heffernan, Freedom Library Media specialist.

Present and ready with their markers were the Carriage Hills' Flower Power Readers, Hugh Bish' Hugh Bish Jayhawks, Ridgecrest's Golden Angels, Pioneer Park's Team Savagae, Woodland Hills' Woodland Hills Champions and Freedom's The Freedom Librarians.

As the Freedom team's coach, Hefferman said she was very touched when, "they named themselves after me."

This is the first year that Freedom has hosted the competition. For the first four years, Ridgecrest and the competition's founder, teacher Kathleen Long, hosted the tournament designed to instill the love of reading in third- to fifth-grade students.

"This is the same tournament, but a new location," said Hefferman, who attended last year's tournament. When Long was reassigned to Central Middle School, Hefferman, a committee and Freedom stepped up to host it this year.

"It is held to encourage them to read, give them a reason for reading and it may introduce them to a book series they want to continue reading or an author they like," she said.

The Battle of the Books kicks off in September or October each year, Heffernan said. Third- to fifth-grade teachers can opt to have their students participate or not and the students can then decide if they want to participate or not. Each year, 15 books are selected and participating students start reading all of the books.

"We have a video of all 15 books with summaries that we used to promote the books to the students at the beginning," she said. Books range from fairly simple stories to more complex ones. In March or April, participating schools either have some type of contest or test to determine which team of three students will represent their school at the final tournament. Not only did each team have a coach, "many of the schools' PTA helped sponsor the team."