Free library workshop planned on container gardening

To celebrate Earth Day, local residents can participate in a variety of outdoor activities, including indoor and outdoor gardening.

Those who are new to gardening, limited on space or pressed for time may be the ideal candidates for container gardening.

To learn the basics of container gardening, residents can attend a free workshop at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lawton Public Library.

Greta Meisner, an agriculture educator for the Comanche County Cooperative OSU Extension Service, will conduct the workshop, in which she will offer general gardening tips, explain how to start and maintain a container gardener and discuss the benefits of container gardening.

"They're very low maintenance, and they're pretty easy to have and to take care of," she said. "You can control the variables with it. You can control the soil a lot better than out in the garden in Oklahoma soil."

Meisner will also elaborate on how to care for the plants indoors, as well as how to effectively color-coordinate the plants.

Chris Garner, a librarian at the Lawton Public Library, looks forward to attending the workshop tomorrow.