You are here

Home » News » Local » Free legal advice will be available today

Free legal advice will be available today

Thu, 05/03/2018 - 3:21am Staff

The Comanche County Bar Association, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bar Association, will offer free legal advice over the phone from 6-8 p.m. today during the 67th annual statewide celebration of Law Day.

The community is welcome to call (580) 248-4676 to speak with a local lawyer at no charge. The toll-free hotline, which is 1-800-456-8525, will be open to anyone in the state from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for English speakers and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Spanish speakers. People may also email AskALawyerokbar.org to seek advice. 

Tonight, OETA will present the TV program "Ask A Lawyer" at 7 p.m. The show will explore the legal issues surrounding mental health court, estate planning and criminal record expungement.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620