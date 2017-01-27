Free exhibit to focus on D.C. march

The public is invited to learn about the 1963 March on Washington at a free showing of the "Faces Behind the Scene" history exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit highlights the 1963 March those who helped organize, fund and participate in it. It will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Unity Next Community Center, 1502 SW Ave. I.

The exhibit uses graphics, TV footage, picket signs and photos to depict the emotions and passions of marchers. MacArthur High School science teacher Kimberly Jones said she came up with the idea after visiting the Center For Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Aug. 28, 1963, more than 250,000 people participated in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, according to the Center for Civil and Human Rights.