The following defendants entered guilty pleas in Comanche County District Court and received sentences:

Eric Craig Goodpaster, 48, uttering a forged instrument: seven years suspended.

Patricia Patterson, 46, manslaughter two: 10 years with all but the first two suspended; driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, one year, Comanche County Facilities Authority; fines include: count 1, $1,000; count 2, $500.