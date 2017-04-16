Founding member of local church focuses on work ethic

The sea of unsung heroes in Southwest Oklahoma swells by the year, and Wydon Warren has humbly ridden every wave.

The 81-year-old Duke native found her home in Lawton 63 years ago and hasn't stopped working to improve the community since. Whether it's church work, volunteer service or a simple favor for a friend, Warren is sure to lend a helping hand.

"I always tell people, 'Don't ever ask me if you don't want me to say yes,'" Warren said with a smile. "I've always been the person who loves doing everything."

That grit and go-getter attitude began at an early age. Warren was the daughter of wheat farmers, she said, and every summer she would venture north with her siblings and parents' to cut wheat for others when their own fields were cleared. It was a family affair, from hauling the work trailers to preparing the evening meals.

"It helped shaped my work ethic, you know, because we were always expected to work," she said. "Even though I never had to work in the fields, I helped do the washing and the cooking and the laundry. It was a real experience for me."