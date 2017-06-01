Fort Sill will have a delayed opening today.

Key and essential personnel will report at their regular time. If you don't know if you are key and essential, contact your supervisor.

All others report at 9 a.m.

The dining facilities will still be open as usual as will Army/Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES).

The child development centers will open at 9 a.m. Key and essential personnel may drop off their children earlier if necessary.

Appointments earlier than 9 a.m. (whether through Reynolds Army Health Clinic or the Veterans Administration) will need to be rescheduled.

Early bird shopping at the commissary is canceled.

Gyms will be closed.