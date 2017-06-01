You are here

Home » News » Local » Fort Sill will have a delayed opening today.

Fort Sill will have a delayed opening today.

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 2:31am Staff

Key and essential personnel will report at their regular time. If you don't know if you are key and essential, contact your supervisor.

All others report at 9 a.m.

The dining facilities will still be open as usual as will Army/Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES).

The child development centers will open at 9 a.m. Key and essential personnel may drop off their children earlier if necessary.

Appointments earlier than 9 a.m. (whether through Reynolds Army Health Clinic or the Veterans Administration) will need to be rescheduled.

Early bird shopping at the commissary is canceled.

Gyms will be closed.

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620