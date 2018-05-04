Fort Sill student earns degree

Jeffery Harrison of Fort Sill has graduated with an online Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Grantham University in Lenexa, Kansas.

"The Grantham family congratulates Jeffery on this accomplishment," Scott Andrews, Grantham University president and chief executive officer, said recently. "It gives us great pleasure for our graduates to embark on the next exciting chapter of their lives with quality education that will help set them up for success."