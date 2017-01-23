Fort Sill Income Tax Assistance Center opens

The fourth floor of the Fort Sill Welcome Center was the place to be Monday morning if you were looking for a less taxing experience and will be through the middle of April.

It was the first official day of business for the post's Income Tax Assistance Center (although the soft opening was Friday) and a crowd of regular customers was swelled by the grand opening participants until it was standing room only. Before and after a brief ceremony and some refreshments the 16 volunteer tax preparers were busy at work putting to use the knowledge they've been accumulating in preparation for tax season.

Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, who helped cut the ribbon for the grand opening, called the entire operation "pretty impressive," and center director Sheila S. Olsen can provide the statistics to back that up. Last year, she calculates, the effort saved participants $1.8 million and generated $10 million in refunds.

Olsen, a paralegal specialist for the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, has been in charge of the site for eight years now and has watched it grow into an operation that handled about 6,000 tax returns last year from about 4,800 its first year.

Each of the volunteers and maybe a few "voluntolds" have had at least 120 hours of classroom training and have completed the basic and advanced courses, as well as instruction on things that are of special interest to military filers.