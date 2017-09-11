Fort Sill ceremony opens Veterans Day observances

Fort Sill was first out of the gate when it came to honoring America's 23 million-plus veterans in this year's round of Veterans Day ceremonies.

In addition to honoring all those who served in the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force and the Coast Guard, Wednesday's retreat ceremony took note of one "special group of veterans which deserves recognition today and every day, those veterans who fought for America who are still listed as missing in action."

Guest speaker Bruce Dwyer, adjutant of Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, echoed this sentiment when he recounted his father's experiences in World War II.

"My father, Keith Dwyer, received training here at Fort Sill before he was sent to the Japanese-occupied islands of the Philippines. In the fog of war, his landing ship dropped his platoon off at the wrong beach, in 20-30 feet of water.

"Loaded down with weapons and full packs weighing more than 100 pounds, half of them drowned because they couldn't shed their gear fast enough.

"Lost and without gear or much in the way of weapons, the remaining men split into two groups and went different ways. One of them was never heard from again. My dad's group was fortunate, in that they met some sympathetic Filipino villagers who sheltered them in a cave behind a waterfall and gave them some farming implements like hammers, picks, axes, etc., to be used for weapons for hunting and self-defense.

"Mostly at night, my dad's group would venture forth from the cave, looking for food with the aforesaid implements and sometimes were able to kill rats, snakes, wild pigs and cattle."

Dwyer went on to describe how they survived on monkey meat by baiting the monkeys with fruit in jars that had a narrow opening. It was a couple of months before they were repatriated with U.S. forces. His father was then sent to Adak Island in Alaska to train for the invasion of Japan. They were told they would be parachuting out of airplanes onto the Japanese mainland. Expected American casualties would be 1 million. They were overjoyed when they heard the Japanese had surrendered after the U.S. dropped atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Dwyer fast-forwarded to his own teenage years, when he graduated from Petaluma High School in northern California and attended Santa Rosa Junior College for two years. His interests were swimming, wrestling, chasing girls and partying, and he admitted to being clueless and adrift.

"Then my dad did one of the best things he ever did for me: He said, 'Bruce, you've got three months to get out of the house.' So I enlisted as a kind of pre-emptive strike against getting drafted or having to go to work. But doing something for my country was also on my mind if they wanted me, I was there," Dwyer said.

After Marine Corps boot camp and advanced infantry training, he attended Sea School and was on sea duty and an aircraft carrier name the USS Bennington for about a year. He thrived in his next assignment at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, earning three promotions in the 10 months he was there. At 22 he was considered one of the old men in the company.