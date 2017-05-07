Fort Sill, area enjoy quintessential American holiday

Fort Sill celebrated the nation's 241st Independence Day in style Tuesday with cannonfire, music and Uncle Sam at the head of a parade.

Under the direction of Warrant Officer Bridgette Brenmark, the 77th Army Band played the "1812 Overture" to the bone-rattling artillery of Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery's howitzers. Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Connell was chief of the firing battery for battery commander Capt. Andrew Guglielmo.

Mike Dooley made a return appearance as that long-legged icon in a stovepipe hat, Uncle Sam, waving the United States flag proudly as he led a regiment of military parents and children from Academic Heights to Snow Hall.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Bogert served as non-commissioned officer in charge of the color guard, which was provided by the 434th Field Artillery Brigade and the U.S. Marine Corps Artillery Detachment.

In a show of unity, audience members rooted for their home states as the salute battery fired one round for each of the "nifty fifty" in the order of their entry into the Union. For the 46th state the band played Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" At the end, the crowd burst into applause when narrator Michael Simmons called out, "Ladies and gentlemen, the 50 United States of America!"

Simmons called to mind the 56 individuals who signed the nation's birth certificate, The Declaration of Independence, in Philadelphia, Pa., knowing full well it could mean their deaths if they fell into British hands. Nevertheless, they pledged "their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor."

"Happy birthday to this great nation. Hooah!" Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, said. "What a great place to live, and to live free."

He followed up with the words of Richard Henry Lee, a member of the Second Continental Congress:

"'Resolved, that these united colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British crown, and that all political connection between them and the state of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved'

"Like most Americans, I look forward to the Fourth of July. I look forward to the barbecues, to friends and family gathering Ö We look forward to this evening's concert, and finally, the grand finale, the fireworks display. It's a day to celebrate our good fortune to live in this great nation founded on the principles of liberty, freedom and justice for every citizen.