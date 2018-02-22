Fort Sill announces late start time today

Widespread winter weather Wednesday put many local activities on ice as schools, public offices and many businesses were shut down by the winter storm.

Fort Sill had an early release Wednesday due to the weather, according to a post on the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Facebook page. Arrival time today is 9 a.m. Civilians are strongly encouraged to not arrive earlier than 9 a.m. so crews can clear parking lots if needed.

The Directorate of Public Works will salt and sand based on the "Snow and Ice Removal Plan" and give priority to the gates for entrance and exit.

Army/Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) closed all shopettes except for the 24-hour Shopette on Mow-Way Road. AAFES kept Popeye's, Burger King and the Food Court open.

Dining facilities (DFACs) were to operate under normal reporting times.

Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) kept child development centers open for key and essential personnel only. All other MWR facilities (including fitness centers) will be closed.

Ranges will remain open. Commanders were to make the determination to conduct or cancel training.

Reynolds Army Health Clinic, DENTAC and pharmacies had closed by 11 a.m. Wednesday and will re-open at 9 a.m. today.

The gates will open and close at normal times. However, they may be adjusted based on weather determinations.

There is no early bird shopping at the commissary today. The commissary will open at 9 a.m.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport remained open by mid-afternoon Wednesday, but some of its flights departing for or arriving from Dallas-Fort Worth were delayed or canceled. Airport officials said fliers departing Lawton today should call American Eagle, 1-800-433-7300 or use the Lawton airport's website (flylawton.org) to find the American Eagle link.

The Jackson County Health Department drive-through flu clinic originally scheduled for 3-6 p.m. today in the parking lot of Western Oklahoma State College has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Rosalyn Hall, emergency response coordinator for Jackson, Greer, Harmon, Tillman, Beckham and Roger Mills counties, said that although today's clinic in Altus has been canceled, area residents can still receive free flu shots at their local health departments for as long as vaccine supplies last.

Due to the inclement weather, the Tillman County Symposium originally scheduled for today at the Great Plains Technology Center Tillman Kiowa Campus in Frederick has been canceled.

The icy weather might create a headache for some, but it's been a boon for area students, who before Wednesday had not enjoyed a traditional snow day. Almost all area schools canceled classes Wednesday or let out early in the afternoon as the unrelenting precipitation coated everything in an icy glaze. With temperatures not forecast to top the freezing mark before later this morning, many of those same school districts made the call Wednesday evening to cancel classes again today.