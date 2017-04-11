Former 'theatrical girl' turns 100 today

Before she married a handsome man in Texas, established the Lawton Book and Play Review Club and became the grandmother of local dentists Todd and Trace Bridges, Darline Lavonne Henson was a theatrical girl from Electra who had a passion for reading, fishing and Jesus Christ.

On Nov. 4, 1917, Leonard and Dora Choate Henson, a couple living in small-town Manitou, gave birth to "star" in the words of Leza Bridges, the granddaughter of Darline Bridges-Hornbeck, who celebrates her 100th birthday today.

At age 15, Darline Henson graduated from high school in Electra; then she and her family moved to Overton in East Texas before she headed off to expressions school for two summers in Dallas.

While she was in school, her mother wrote her about a "nice-looking young man" who walked across the corner of their yard "with the shiniest boots and the curliest hair."

"She was taken by him before I was," Bridges-Hornbeck said, laughing. "When I came home for Christmas and holidays, I met him, and we went together for two years, then we married."

That young man was George Imboden Bridges Sr., who worked for an oil company in Overton. Darline Henson was 18 years old when George changed her last name to Bridges.

"We got married in Overton in my mother's home. We married at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, and mother had a little dinner," Bridges-Hornbeck said. "Then we left for Shreveport, (La.), which is where we spent our honeymoon."

The newlyweds lived in Texas before moving to Illinois, where Bridges-Hornbeck's brother owned an oil company and he wanted her husband to work for him.

Bridges-Hornbeck remembers embarking on fishing trips with her husband, George, who passed away in 1996.

"We lived on the Gulf for several years, and we had our own boat, which had a motor on it," Bridges-Hornbeck said. "We would fish out of the edge of the dock sometimes, just on lakes. We loved to fish together. I'd always take a little lunch."

The early 1940s brought many changes to the couple's life. In 1941, they welcomed their firstborn, George Bridges Jr., and four years later, when Bridges-Hornbeck was age 28, she gave birth to their daughter, Donna.

After the Bridges made Lawton their new home, they pursued their careers and plugged into the community.

Bridges-Hornbeck balanced the roles of mother, grandmother, businesswoman, book reviewer, Bible class teacher and TV show host, while George Bridges stopped working for oil companies and, instead, owned and operated two alignment companies in Lawton.

In 1960, Bridges-Hornbeck established her own fabric store on Gore Boulevard, and 10 years later she began hosting a one-hour "Children's Bible Study" program on KSWO.

She was also instrumental in founding the Lawton Book and Play Review Club an organization that still thrives today.