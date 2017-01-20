Former senior NCO in Army to speak in city

The longest-serving sergeant major of the Army will be guest speaker at a luncheon in Lawton on Jan. 31.

Kenneth O. Preston, who retired as sergeant major of the Army in 2011 after more than seven years in that assignment, will speak to the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs and Co-op committees and to the Fires Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army at noon at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd.

Seating is limited; make reservations by calling the chamber, 355-3541.

Preston is now director of noncommissioned officer and soldier programs for the AUSA. He also is co-chair of the Chief of Staff of the Army's Retired Soldier Council and is a member of the board of directors for Home for Our Troops, which builds homes for severely wounded veterans.